Misty, Watercoloured Memories...



of the way we blogged...

When Apes Rule The Earth! has an excellent history of underrated hard rockers Buckcherry. Download "Lit Up" for sure.

Rbally has posted the second in his three-part series of Wilco bootlegs. This one is heavy on the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.

Mars Needs Guitars has a post dedicated the number 42 (which holds a special place in your heart if you've ever read The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy). Check out the Pinback song.

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More importantly, in X3: X-Men On A Plane, Juggernaut actually says he's the Juggernaut, bitch. Sort of.