No Christmas While I'm Talking

After some time off, I've rediscovered my love for The Walkmen. Their new record A Hundred Miles Off (in stores now) has been a big part of that: eschewing the admittedly awesome rockers that propelled Bows + Arrows, 100 Miles Off is a celebration of the band's fuzzy, alcohol-drenched sound. Make no mistake, though - the album is loud.

The Walkmen - "Louisiana": mp3 (link removed)

The Walkmen - "Emma, Get Me A Lemon": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Record Collection / Read about their new new songs and upcoming novel and covers record on the band's Web site)

Tags: walkmen, a hundred miles off, mp3