Quasi Will Tear Us Apart





The Going Gets Dark is the sound of destruction. A few albums in, Sam Coomes still can't help writing perfect pop songs on his distorted keyboard - now, he and ex-wife/Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss are trying to tear those songs apart with chaos and dissonance. And failing, but in the best way possible!

I discovered Quasi through Elliott Smith. Coomes played bass in Smith's old band Heatmiser, as well as backing him up on tour. His keening voice shows up pretty obviously on the harmonies on the 2000 bootlegs, and he sings on "Pretty (Ugly Before)" too.

Quasi - "The Rhino": mp3 (link removed)

Quasi - "Alice The Goon": mp3 (link removed)

Buy and stream the album at Touch and Go / Hear more on MySpace