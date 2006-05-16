Simply Dashing





The Walnut Dash is giving away its latest album for free. But I'd be posting about them anyway. Hailing from the UK, the band has a great guitar-pop sound reminiscent of Matthew Sweet and pre-coke binge Oasis. At a concise two minutes, the songs don't leave much room for error - good thing the band is spot-on. Madferit!

The Walnut Dash - "Sarah H.": mp3 (link removed)

The Walnut Dash - "Going Straight": mp3 (link removed)

Download (and, y'know, consider buying) the entire Titbits album at their site

Tags: Walnut Dash, Oasis, Britpop