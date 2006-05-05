Small Wonder

If Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin are akin to the Shins' old Oh, Inverted World lo-fi glory, The Little Ones are their hi-fi Chutes Too Narrow analogue. Their debut, Sing Song EP, is already making waves in the blogosphere, which is no surprise - their crisp guitar lines and dynamic pop compositions are well into Voxtrot territory, if not beyond.

The Little Ones - "Cha Cha Cha": mp3

The Little Ones - "High on a Hill": mp3

Buy more and buy on their site

Related Tags: The Little Ones, Sing Song EP, Shins, Contest