Something serious

First, everybody, let's give a big round of a applause to Loudersoft, who spent the last several hours helping me try to put the ads in a third column. HTML is basically the most frustrating thing ever.

More importantly than that, though, I lost someone very close to me yesterday morning. I don't want to get into details, but suffice to say, this song hits home a lot harder now. It's a little silly-sounding but that's not really the point.

The Flaming Lips - "Mr. Ambulance Driver": mp3 (link removed)

This one is more of a tribute. I think he'd appreciate it.

Frank Sinatra - "My Way": mp3 (link removed)

Treasure your loved ones, folks.