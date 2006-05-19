The Mixtape Refuses To Stop: Spring 2006

This is long overdue, but I've been busy and Los Angeles weather sucks. To paraphrase a better writer than I, you should take this mix EP with a grain of salt - and a slice of lime.

Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 - "With A Little Help From My Friends": mp3 (link removed)

Cal Tjader - "Spring Is Here": mp3 (link removed)

Stan Getz with Astrud Gilberto - "It Might As Well Be Spring": mp3 (link removed)

Smokey and Miho - "Bocoche": mp3 (link removed)

Jolie Holland - "Springtime Can Kill You": mp3 (link removed)

Palace Music - "Gulf Shores": mp3 (link removed)

Olivia Tremor Control - "Spring Succeeds": mp3 (link removed)