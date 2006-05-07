The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 5.07.06

Camera Obscura - "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken": mp3 (link removed)

I haven't listened to Let's Get Out Of This Country enough to judge it against the band's past material, but it sounds like Camera Obscura have finally stepped out of Belle & Sebastian's shadow. What a chorus.

Winter Vacation - "The Greenest Age": mp3 (link removed)

It's been a while since I listened to The Netherlands, 1980, but I gave it a spin last night and found it just as charming and fun as when I last heard it. This is how most of my personal recordings turn out, only waaaaay better.

Liam Singer - "Father, I See": mp3 (link removed)

This is from his last one, but Singer has a new album due out this month. I'm counting the days.