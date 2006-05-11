The Sea And Not Cake

As posted on by Catbirdseat, The Sea & The Gulls is a project where, once a week, two artist/musicians get together and write songs, record them, and post them on their Web site.

While these recordings are casual and lo-fi, generally opening up with conversation and the sounds of people situating themselves to perform, the songs themselves - especially "Seagulls," with its infectious melody and bossa nova chords - are often fantastic. You'll have to download all of them and see which ones you like, but here are a pair of my favorites. The cute part is that all the songs are about things that fly. Like gulls, natch.

The Sea & The Gulls - "Seagulls": mp3 (link removed)

The Sea & The Gulls - "Bees": mp3 (link removed)

Download the rest at their Web site