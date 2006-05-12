"I just want to move, I don't care what the song's about."

The summer has arrived. From what I've heard so far, the Pipettes are a British female trio that plays twee-pop with a doo-wop disco twist, and execute everything flawlessly. Besides, listening to cute British girls singing about wanting you out on the dance floor on the single "Pull Shapes" is impossible to resist - go ahead and try.

The Pipettes - "Pull Shapes": mp3 (link removed)

The Pipettes - "Your Kisses Are Wasted On Me": mp3 (link removed)

We Are The Pipettes is due out July 17 on Memphis Industries (Go Team, Field Music), but you can preorder the import from Amazon.co.uk now / Hear two more songs on MySpace

Tags: Pipettes, doo wop, twee, Pull Shapes