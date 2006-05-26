Weekly Largehearted Boy Imitation Post



This is a Ted Leo shirt waiting to happen. Pretty ruuuuude. Buy it from SneakMove

Illegal file-sharers buy more music than non-criminals, says the Guardian.

Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands has a great summertime mix.

The Best Week Ever podcast is looking for submissions from bands - like yours!

Rbally, as usual, is the best place to find amazing Van Morrison bootlegs.

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I'm writing an eight-page paper on Shakespeare tonight, so I'll probably see you fellas in the morning. Enjoy your evening.