Weekly Largehearted Boy Imitation Post
This is a Ted Leo shirt waiting to happen. Pretty ruuuuude. Buy it from SneakMove
Illegal file-sharers buy more music than non-criminals, says the Guardian.
Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands has a great summertime mix.
The Best Week Ever podcast is looking for submissions from bands - like yours!
Rbally, as usual, is the best place to find amazing Van Morrison bootlegs.
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I'm writing an eight-page paper on Shakespeare tonight, so I'll probably see you fellas in the morning. Enjoy your evening.