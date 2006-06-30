Best Concert Ever
Setlist:
01 You And Whose Army?
02 The National Anthem
03 2+2=5
04 15 Step
05 Morning Bell
06 Arpeggi
07 Videotape
08 Kid A
09 Dollars And Cents
10 Street Spirit
11 All I Need
12 Nude
13 Paranoid Android
14 Bangers 'n Mash
15 The Gloaming
16 Idioteque
17 Follow Me Around
18 Everything In Its Right Place
Encore 1
19 There There
20 Down Is The New Up
21 The Bends
22 How To Disappear Completely
Encore 2
23 House of Cards
24 Lucky
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Totally ridiculous. I hope someone taped it. Blogging (and yes, MP3s) returns to normal tomorrow. Sorry for the off-time, friends.