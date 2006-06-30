Best Concert Ever

Setlist:

01 You And Whose Army?

02 The National Anthem

03 2+2=5

04 15 Step

05 Morning Bell

06 Arpeggi

07 Videotape

08 Kid A

09 Dollars And Cents

10 Street Spirit

11 All I Need

12 Nude

13 Paranoid Android

14 Bangers 'n Mash

15 The Gloaming

16 Idioteque

17 Follow Me Around

18 Everything In Its Right Place

Encore 1

19 There There

20 Down Is The New Up

21 The Bends

22 How To Disappear Completely

Encore 2

23 House of Cards

24 Lucky

---

Totally ridiculous. I hope someone taped it. Blogging (and yes, MP3s) returns to normal tomorrow. Sorry for the off-time, friends.