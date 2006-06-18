Blog the One You're With

Chromewaves has a post devoted to my favorite ridiculously tall home recordist, Chad VanGaalen (above - and beyond, for that matter). The musician/artist has a new album out later this year entitled Skelliconnection. It will be glorious.

I contributed a track by Sea Snakes to the 11th Contrast Podcast.

Kwaya Na Kisser is celebrating its 200th post with a bunch of obscure Radiohead tracks I didn't know existed.

Checkerboard Chimes has the new Jay-Z - I mean Beyonce - track here.