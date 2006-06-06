Bloggers Never Cease

Mars Needs Guitars has an excellent group post on shoegaze, featuring the folks from Largehearted Boy, Chromewaves and Clever Titles Are So Last Summer - read it here.

Psychadelic indie-rock masters The Paper Airplanes have a fantastic new track up on their MySpace.

As if one CMG blogger wasn't enough - Cokemachineglow's Conrad Amenta has his own music blog, Percussive Piano, right here.

The Sufjan Stevens album came in the mail today. Suffice to say, it will be getting a good review in the Daily Bruin next month. This is the song that should've closed Illinois.

Sufjan Stevens - "The Henney Buggy Band": mp3 (link removed)

Tags: Shoegaze, Sufjan Stevens, Paper Airplanes, Cokemachineglow