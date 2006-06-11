Now that we've established The Softies weren't a cuddlecore act, let's talk about a band that was: Bunnygrunt. Cuddlecore was basically extreme jangle - imagine The Field Mice covering Sonic Youth, and you're starting to get the picture. Bunnygrunt's 1995 LP Action Pants! is as good a representative of the pseudo-genre as any; besides, I'll listen to any record with "pants" in the title. Regardless, these songs still sound great a decade later.

Bunnygrunt - "Transportation Pants": mp3 (link removed)

Bunnygrunt - "G.I. 2K": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy Bunnygrunt music from Happy Birthday To Me)

Tags: Bunnygrunt, cuddlecore, jangle, twee, mp3