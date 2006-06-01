Daft Punk is playing at Your House, Your House

If you missed them at Coachella (or you want to relive what was probably an intensely life-altering experience), now you can. A soundboard quality (it's actually an audience tape, but only the applause gives that away) recording of the performance has spread onto the Internet, so here it is in two large mp3s. I don't know enough about Daft Punk to split it into proper tracks, but if anyone wants to and post them in the comments, go for it.

This is epic, people.

Daft Punk - Coachella 4.29.06, Part 1: mp3 (link removed)

Daft Punk - Coachella 4.29.06, Part 2: mp3 (link removed)

Edit: The files have expired. Try getting the show from here or here.

Tags: Daft Punk, Live, Bootleg, Coachella, mp3