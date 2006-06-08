Jazz Guitar (Worlds Collide!)

One would think, what with Kenny Burrell being the head of the jazz program at UCLA, that I'd be more familiar with jazz guitar. Outside of a couple Charlie Christian records, I'm not - so it was with great pleasure that I sat down with a friend's "Introduction to Jazz Guitar" mix the other day. Here are a few of the more interesting discoveries on that tape. I'll probably end up doing a seperate post on each once I manage to seek out their records, but for now, these are all, obviously, highly recommended.

Charlie Christian - "Swing To Bop": mp3 (link removed)

Barney Kessel - "Moving Up": mp3 (link removed)

Grant Green - "No. 1 Green Street": mp3 (link removed)

Reminder: the Morrissey contest ends Friday night.

Related Tags: jazz, guitar, mp3, charlie christian, barney kessel, grant green