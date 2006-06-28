My girlfriend flew back home yesterday after spending the last week living with me in the new digs. I won't see her again for at least two months, during which she's studying abroad in Rome and just hanging out with her family up north. We've been going out for the past three summer breaks and managed to get through 'em OK, but since we can't really do the phone thing when she's in Rome I'm going to miss her terribly. Sorry for all the "theme lists based on personal events in Dave's life," but here's the mixtape I made for her with selected tracks available for download. See if you can follow the little narratives.

Side A (Left):

1. Badly Drawn Boy - "You Were Right"

2. Jon Brion - "Love Of My Life So Far (live)": mp3 (link removed)

3. Broken Social Scene - "Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl (live)"

4. Otis Redding - "I Love You More Than Words Can Say"

5. Frida Hyvonen - "Drive My Friend": mp3 (link removed)

6. Carole King - "So Far Away"

7. Al Green - "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"

8. Wilco - "Say You Miss Me"

9. Ben Folds Five - "Magic"

10. David Gray - "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye"

Side B (...And Leaving):

11. Camera Obscura - "Let's Get Out Of This Country"

12. Calexico w/ Nicolai Dunger - "Alone Again Or": mp3 (link removed)

13. Nada Surf - "Always Love"

14. Joni Mitchell - "California": mp3 (link removed)

15. Big Star - "September Girls"

16. Damien Rice - "Delicate"

17. Ryan Adams - "Chin Up, Cheer Up"

18. Rufus Wainwright - "Across The Universe"

19. U2 - "One"

Yes, Left And Leaving is an excellent album by The Weakerthans.