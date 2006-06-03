Morrissey Contest

Like Morrissey? Wear buttons and patches on your corduroy jacket? Of course you do. The Rawking Refuses To Stop! has an iron-on patch that says "Morrissey" all Ringleader of the Tormentors style up for grabs --- if you want it, post your favorite Morrissey lyric along with your e-mail in the comments. The contest will run until next Friday, so you've got a week. If you haven't heard the new album, it's fantastic, right up there with vintage Moz.

Morrissey - "You Have Killed Me": mp3 (link removed)

Morrissey - "The Youngest Was The Most Loved": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy Ringleader of the Tormentors from Sanctuary Records)

Tags: Morrissey, Ringer of the Tormentors, patch, contest, mp3