Party Jamz

So the finals went better than expected, which means hip-hop and chillaxin'. Below is my all-time favorite rap track: Humpty Hump is beyond funny and Murs iz totally my manager.

Murs - "Risky Business": mp3 (link removed)

I got some news that an up-and-coming indie rock band (they had a song on The O.C., even!) might be staying at my apartment on Thursday night after their show, so if that does, indeed, happen I'll try to get 'em to blog and record some Davetrotter Sessions or something.