Super Official

The first day on the job went well, I hope. I wrote my first little news piece this morning - read it here.

Earlimart - "We Drink On The Job": mp3 (link removed)

Cher: As if! This song wins the awards for Earlimart song that is most awesome and sounds the most like Broken Social Scene's "Stars and Sons." Great live band, if you ever get the chance.

The Constantines - "Working Full-Time": mp3 (link removed)

Too bad the Cons don't have a song called "Interning Part-Time." But you get the idea.

Tags: Constantines, Earlimart, mp3