The Neverending Story

Some songs just stick with you. Like a dull ache, you may not be consciously aware of them all the time but as soon as you stop moving for a minute, ah! there it is again.

"Cavity" (sorry, extended metaphor) by The Never is one of these songs, as catchy and dark as Weezer in its prime. The Never are more ambitious than a great rock single, though - the album, Antarctica, is an indie-pop concept record --- with an accompanying storybook --- reminiscent musically of Of Montreal and the narrative arc of the Flaming Lips' Soft Bulletin. While the record gets in a little over its head lyrically (a witch? a bomb? summer love?), the music all sounds pretty great.

The Never - "Cavity": mp3 (right-click, save-as)

(Buy from Trekky Records)

Tags: The Never, Antarctica, Cavity, mp3