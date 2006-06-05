The Rushed Gordon Shuffle

My girlfriend is over and I don't really have time to blog, but that being said...

Jewel - "You Were Meant For Me (single edit)": mp3 (link removed)

I was surprised to read that Jewel had recorded most of her debut live and gone back and re-done a couple of the songs for their single releases. This version, in a rare case of the edit being better than the album version, still sounds great all these years later.

The Foundry Field Recordings - "Buried Underneath The Winter Frames": mp3 (link removed)

These guys deserve their own post, but until then, oh man - do I have a new favorite band or what. It's typical sensitive dude lo-fi indie-rock, and I love every minute of it. This song has one of my favorite chord changes (see also: "Swimmers" by Broken Social Scene), assuming I'm posting the right thing.

Thom Yorke - "The Eraser": stream

I'm not going to post this for obvious (legal) reasons, but this track is easily the strongest on the new record and more importantly, the only one I've managed to figure out on guitar. I really hope Radiohead plays some of these songs this summer, as Thom and Johnny did with "Cymbal Rush" at Koko - the possibilities are endless.

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Press people - Starting in two weeks, I have a new mailing address. E-mail me and I'll update you.

Don't forget the Morrissey contest!

Tags: Jewel, Foundry Field Recordings, Thom Yorke, mp3