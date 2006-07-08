Can't Touch This

MC Hammer has a blog. Really. And he's playing music again.

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In 1994, the #1 album of the year wasn't Nirvana or Pearl Jam or Snoop Doggy Dogg. It was Ace Of Base. Ponder that one for a moment, and ask yourself: "Was grunge really mainstream? Does this mean MTV was lying to me all along?!?!" Take a peak through the old charts if you ever get the chance, gang - I've been doing it all week and it's nothing but surprises.

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In the lengthiest version yet of blog-as-message board, there are 90+ comments (mine included) on this Good Hodgkins post. The controversy? Here, I'll summarize: "People who don't care about bands as much as I do shouldn't go to shows. Also, fuck Toby Keith." His prose is a good deal more rapturous than that, of course.

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You'll have to trust me on this for now, but the new Black Keys and Hem albums are fantastic, the Keys record especially. Both should be hitting the blogosphere shortly.