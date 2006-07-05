The Rawking Refuses To Stop! has some Grandaddy buttons and posters and you - yes, you! - can be one of three lucky winners to get 'em for yourself. The rules are simple: write a haiku about Grandaddy, the more ridiculous the better, and e-mail it to me. The contest will run for three weeks and then I'll post my favorites. Good luck!

Grandaddy - "Jeez Louise": mp3 (link removed)

Grandaddy - "Where I'm Anymore": mp3 (link removed)

If you haven't checked out the band's swan song, Just Like The Fambly Cat, it's great, as good as anything in their catalog. A little more personal and less sci-fi oriented, if you're not into that kind of thing. I am, of course, but it's a solid album regardless.

(Former) Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle will be playing the Hotel Cafe in L.A. on September 11 and 12, which is around the same time as the Willie Nelson/Neko Case/Ryan Adams concert at the Hollywood Bowl. I'll probably be out of town/hating life.

Tags: Grandaddy, contest, mp3