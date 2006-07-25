Hey Jealousy

My roommate is flying to Chicago this weekend to go see the Pitchfork fest.

Among the bands he'll be seeing: Destroyer, Ted Leo and the Silver Jews --- in a row --- and that's just the first day. Suffice to say I wish I was going, but since I can't, here are some tunes to either preview the show (if you're among the lucky bastards going) or experience it by proxy.

Destroyer - "Painter In Your Pocket": mp3 (link removed)

Ted Leo & The Pharmacists - "Me and Mia": mp3 (link removed)

Silver Jews - "Punks In The Beerlight": mp3 (link removed)

Man, just posting these tracks depresses the hell out of me.

Anyway, Cokemachineglow is going to be there in force - keep an eye out for the dudes in the swanky, VanGaalen-designed CMG t-shirts.

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The Grandaddy Contest ends today. Send in yr haikus by tonight, I'll be cleaning through my e-mail and picking the winners tomorrow morning. Buttons and posters!