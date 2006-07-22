I Write Summer Songs For No Reason

I'm on vacation. Enjoy the Acid House Kings.

Acid House Kings - "Do What You Wanna Do": mp3 (link removed)

Acid House Kings - "This Heart Is A Stone": mp3 (link removed)

The Kings have a new EP out that, yes, sounds like early Belle & Sebastian and Camera Obscura. Very preppy. It's pretty loveable.

(Buy the Do What You Wanna Do EP from Twentyseven Records)

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Anybody read the profile on Andre Agassi in Sports Illustrated the other day? Great article. That magazine is routinely amazing.