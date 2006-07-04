Life is All Right On The Rhine

The 4th of July seems like a good time for my first World Cup post. If you didn't see the epic Italy-Germany match this afternoon, try to catch the highlights between hot dogs and fireworks tonight - some incredible playing on both sides, especially Italy's two overtime goals. The second shot was the most impressive of the game - an open man just ran in and popped the ball right over the goalie's head. Talk about a nail in the coffin. Here's a little Germany/World Cup playlist for you:

Elliott Smith - "Brand New Game": mp3 (link removed)

Beirut - "Rhineland (Heartland)": mp3 (link removed)

Radiohead - "Rhinestone Cowboy": mp3 (link removed)

Gang Starr - "No Shame In My Game": mp3 (link removed)

Enjoy the 4th, folks. I'll probably be sitting on the roof of my building looking for fireworks.

Tags: World Cup, Italy, Germany, Radiohead, Elliott Smith, mp3