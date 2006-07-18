In addition to my other commitments - the Daily Bruin, Cokemachineglow, the internship and this very blog (not to mention school and my girlfriend), I've joined up as a Blog Chart Reporter for TheTripWire. What that means is every week, I pick a bunch of albums and it gets tabulated into a big blog music chart - fine folks like Gorilla Vs. Bear and Indie Don't Dance are involved already, so check it out. Here's my personal page.

The haikus are rolling in for Grandaddy posters and buttons - check out the rules and get yours in before it's too late.

I went through some of the archives and tried to clean things up a bit. The Rawking Refuses To Stop! has been blogging for one year and four months, so there's plenty of good reading here if you have a free moment.

I revisited the Arcade Fire's Funeral last night. It's still incredible. And to think I was going to drop it off my retroactive top 10 of 2004.

The Arcade Fire - "Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)": mp3 (link removed)