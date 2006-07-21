Out Here In The Fields



Why do bands feel they have to dress like this? It befuddles me.

In one of the year's pleasant surprises, The Foundry Field Recordings play sweet, sensitive-dude indie rock. Bits of Prompts/Miscues hint at that idealized, glorious sound that I hear when I recognize it - Sea Snakes, The One AM Radio - and I'm constantly on the search for, and the rest, well. This record falls somewhere between Beulah and Rogue Wave, which is a pretty great place to be.

The Foundry Field Recordings - "Buried Underneath The Winter Frames": mp3 (link removed)

The Foundry Field Recordings - "Assembled Hazardly": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Emergency Umbrella)