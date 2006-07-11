Quick Reminder: Grandaddy / Hear me on the radio

The Grandaddy contest, for posters and buttons, is still going. Haikus are fun, guys.

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I'm performing/guest-DJing on UCLAradio.com from 4-6 p.m. PST today on Carman Tse's Another Green World. I'm bringing my guitar and I play requests (awkwardly, if I know them) so listen in. Don't miss the radio blog while you're there - it's written by a bunch of the DJs, including Carman and radio GM/my pal Greg Katz, and covers everything from pop culture to new indie rock to Carman's irrational hate for The Pipettes. What the hell, bro.