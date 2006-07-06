Record Rawk: May/June 2006

So, all the other blogs are posting their Best of 2006 So Far lists. Well, I did put up my 20ish favorite songs of the year, and the albums I've been jamming (*cough* Pipettes *cough*) shouldn't be that hard to guess, but it has been a while since we looked back at the month (or two) that was. As always, I suggest you buy these direct from the labels, though you can purchase them from an online retailer or your local record store May

Shearwater - Palo Santo

Shearwater - "Seventy Four, Seventy Five": mp3 (link removed)

Okkervil River's more ethereal sister band produces a career peak of its own, noisy and atmospheric and beautiful.

(Buy from Misra Records)

Danielson - Ships

Danielson - "Did I Step On Your Trumpet?": mp3 (link removed)

The quirkiest, friendliest folk record of the year. But why I am talking about it when Dom Sincola already did such a fine job?

(Buy from Secretly Canadian Records)

June

Camera Obscura - Let's Get Out Of This Country

Camera Obscura - "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken": mp3 (link removed)

Still T.W.E.E.? The Glasgow group's third effort is its best work yet. It took me a while to get past the (lack of) production, but when songs are this catchy and so effectively delivered, it's tough to turn them down.

(Buy from Merge Records)

Regina Spektor - Begin To Hope

Regina Spektor - "Better": mp3 (link removed)

I don't know what it is this year, but so far I've end up loving any female pop album I come across. It's a wonder I haven't joined the rest of the blogosphere and posted Lily Allen a half dozen times, but I think I can restrain myself. Anyway, this record is a bit more mainstream that Spektor's previous work but no less charmingly idiosyncratic. Just more electric guitars, is all.

(Buy from Sire Records)

***

Record Rawk (or "rack," natch) is a monthly buyer's guide for only the finest in new releases. Previously in 2006:

January / February / March, Pt. 1 / March, Pt. 2 / April



Tags: shearwater, regina spektor, danielson, camera obscura, mp3