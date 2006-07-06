Record Rawk: May/June 2006
May
Shearwater - Palo Santo
Shearwater - "Seventy Four, Seventy Five": mp3 (link removed)
Okkervil River's more ethereal sister band produces a career peak of its own, noisy and atmospheric and beautiful.
(Buy from Misra Records)
Danielson - Ships
Danielson - "Did I Step On Your Trumpet?": mp3 (link removed)
The quirkiest, friendliest folk record of the year. But why I am talking about it when Dom Sincola already did such a fine job?
(Buy from Secretly Canadian Records)
June
Camera Obscura - Let's Get Out Of This Country
Camera Obscura - "Lloyd, I'm Ready To Be Heartbroken": mp3 (link removed)
Still T.W.E.E.? The Glasgow group's third effort is its best work yet. It took me a while to get past the (lack of) production, but when songs are this catchy and so effectively delivered, it's tough to turn them down.
(Buy from Merge Records)
Regina Spektor - Begin To Hope
Regina Spektor - "Better": mp3 (link removed)
I don't know what it is this year, but so far I've end up loving any female pop album I come across. It's a wonder I haven't joined the rest of the blogosphere and posted Lily Allen a half dozen times, but I think I can restrain myself. Anyway, this record is a bit more mainstream that Spektor's previous work but no less charmingly idiosyncratic. Just more electric guitars, is all.
(Buy from Sire Records)
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Record Rawk (or "rack," natch) is a monthly buyer's guide for only the finest in new releases. Previously in 2006:
January / February / March, Pt. 1 / March, Pt. 2 / April
Tags: shearwater, regina spektor, danielson, camera obscura, mp3