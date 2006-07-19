Smile, it's Lily Allen

Credit where it's due: Pitchfork's review of Lily Allen's debut album Alright Still was right on, from the intelligent introduction to the assessment of the greatness of the non-album track "Nan You're A Window Shopper." I was a little surprised, considering the hype train she's riding through MySpace and the blogosphere (according to the aggregators, at least), but sometimes, good music is just good music. Alright Still is chock-full of easy hooks and rounded-out rhythms - the rare pop album that actually pops. If somehow you've gotten this far without hearing any of it yet, you're in for a treat. A #1 in the UK treat, no less.

Lily Allen - "Smile": mp3 (link removed)

Lily Allen - "Nan, You're A Window Shopper (demo)": mp3 (link removed)

(Hear more at her site)