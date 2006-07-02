Some 'a dat OH SHIT

Did I mention that I saw Snoop Dogg's Hood Of Horror? It was grisly and hilarious. Snoop didn't show, although the smell of marijuana drifted in from the back of the theater during the Q+A session. Method Man wasn't there either, but his cameo in the film was great: "What you got cookin'?" "Well, I got the album, then the DVD, then the album/DVD..."

We (mostly Greg) recorded a sick beat today. Not as sick as this guy's, though.

J Dilla - "Love (featuring Pharoahe Monch"): mp3 (link removed)

The second posthumous album by the famed beatmaker, titled The Shining, is due August 22 on BBE Records. Donuts is still my jam.