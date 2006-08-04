Always Love

Arthur Lee, the incredible musician behind Love and the classic album Forever Changes, has passed away. Hear Love's best song ("Alone Again Or") and a great cover of it by Calexico and Nicolai Dunger over on Stereogum - you can find one obituary here.



Each Note Secure has an awesome post on concert t-shirt etiquette. This is an oft-debated topic with my friends and me, and aside from Rule #4 (Bros, you never, ever are allowed to wear a concert t-shirt to the show of said band, no matter how many years old the shirt is.) , these are pretty right on. Rule #7 is off too - I always wear shirts the next day, if only because that means I don't have to do laundry.

Unreleased VanGaalen tomorrow, gang. Sorry for the short post.