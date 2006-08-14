Brokeback Mazda



Disclaimer: This is not my car.

My car, which I've owned for all of six weeks since my dad passed it on to me, died a couple days ago and somehow --- some way --- made it to the mechanic this morning. Hopefully it will be back to full health and in good spirits tomorrow, but until then I get to walk everywhere. Which is what I was going to do today anyway, but whatever.

Acid House Kings - "That's Because You Drive Me": mp3 (link removed)

Centro-matic - "Supercar": mp3 (link removed)

Summer At Shatter Creek - "The Drive" : mp3 (link removed)