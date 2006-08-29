Expressway To Yr. Films



This vibraphone belongs to John Vanderslice

Hylozoists don't score films, but they should. Their debut, La Fin Du Monde, is a fluttering jumble of Jon Brion I Heart Huckabees flourishes and rhythmic Morricone-isms, horn squelches and woozy vibraphones. The mostly instrumental album is kind of a weird fit for the otherwise pop-oriented Boompa Records (you shold check out the Salteens), but if we can't hear this at the movies, scenic drives down Pacific Coast Highway will have to suffice.

Hylozoists - "The Fifty Minute Hour": mp3 (link removed)

Hylozoists - "Elementary Particles": mp3 (link removed)

bonus: Salteens - "You Stood Out From The Crowd": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Boompa Records)