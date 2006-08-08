Just Like This Train



Painted shoes by Anna Fleischer

Anna Fleischer is a an artist, musician, college student, and remarkable new voice. From the first time I heard her blue-throated, jazz-inflected singing, I knew she had talent, and she has yet to prove me wrong. Fleischer's recorded material is acoustic folk with some jazz overtones a la Joni Mitchell, though unlike the meandering Mitchell, Fleischer often goes right for the hook. These are songs of love, relationships, life...music for road trips and rainy days alike. I strongly suggest heading over to her Web site and buying some tunes (or some custom-painted shoes) so she can make more records.

Anna Fleischer - "Pretty Eyes": mp3 (link removed)

(from the On The Floor EP)

Anna Fleischer - "Reception": mp3 (link removed)

(from the Change EP)

(Hear more and see Fleischer's art at her Web site)