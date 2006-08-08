Just Like This Train
Painted shoes by Anna Fleischer
Anna Fleischer is a an artist, musician, college student, and remarkable new voice. From the first time I heard her blue-throated, jazz-inflected singing, I knew she had talent, and she has yet to prove me wrong. Fleischer's recorded material is acoustic folk with some jazz overtones a la Joni Mitchell, though unlike the meandering Mitchell, Fleischer often goes right for the hook. These are songs of love, relationships, life...music for road trips and rainy days alike. I strongly suggest heading over to her Web site and buying some tunes (or some custom-painted shoes) so she can make more records.
Anna Fleischer - "Pretty Eyes": mp3 (link removed)
(from the On The Floor EP)
Anna Fleischer - "Reception": mp3 (link removed)
(from the Change EP)
(Hear more and see Fleischer's art at her Web site)