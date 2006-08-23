Kaboom
Dropping the ball. Getting back in the swing of things: We'll finish the '60s traxxx tonight, cover sweltering summer jamz (VanGaalen and Lambchop - straight ballin') tomorrow, and take an in-depth look at the golden age of Belle & Sebastian singles later this week.
August is the hottest month:
Chad VanGaalen - "Flower Gardens": mp3 (right-click, save-as)
Lambchop - "Paperback Bible": stream
In the meantime, there's plenty of great reading to be had in the final posts of MP3 blog retiree, Vain, Selfish & Lazy -- one of the most fascinatingly written, personal music blogs around. Go give Fred the send-off he deserves.