Dropping the ball. Getting back in the swing of things: We'll finish the '60s traxxx tonight, cover sweltering summer jamz (VanGaalen and Lambchop - straight ballin') tomorrow, and take an in-depth look at the golden age of Belle & Sebastian singles later this week.

August is the hottest month:

Chad VanGaalen - "Flower Gardens": mp3 (right-click, save-as)

Lambchop - "Paperback Bible": stream

In the meantime, there's plenty of great reading to be had in the final posts of MP3 blog retiree, Vain, Selfish & Lazy -- one of the most fascinatingly written, personal music blogs around. Go give Fred the send-off he deserves.