Look up at the sky

I'm going home for the weekend (the long weekend - 'til Tuesday), but hopefully I can get some posting in.

In the meantime, you'll notice the Los Angeles concert calendar in the sidebar to your right -- it's courtesy of Upcoming.org, and it lists L.A. concerts I'm either attending, hope to attend or think will be awesome. I'll try to keep it fresh, and shout me a holla if you're hitting up any of those shows. I've got my tix for the Willie Nelson & The Cardinals extravaganza already, so maybe I'll see you there.