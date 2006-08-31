New Music: Paul Brill



"Oh YEAH!"

Teetering on the brink of disaster; stumbling on the edge of sheer chaos; recording too many instruments for his own good. That's Paul Brill for you. His new album, Harpooner, is a pretty perfect example of what happens when a pop musician of the lo-fi variety decides to make a mess, like Clue To Kalo in reverse (dude plays his own instruments before cutting them up). Beneath the collage, though, there's real songwriting, heart, and John Vanderslice-aping vocals. Meet me in the laundry bin:

Paul Brill - "Consanguine": mp3 (link removed)

Paul Brill - "Harpooner": mp3 (link removed)

(Harpooner is due Nov. 21 on Brill's own imprint, Scarlet Shame Records)