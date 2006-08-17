Pitchfork's Top 200 songs of the '60s

I assume you guys have been reading this, all clenched fists and holding your breath in anticipation. Despite my initial reticence, I've been enjoying the list - lots of great songs, a few things I've never heard/forgotten about, and definitely good for some discussion. There are some pretty glaring issues with it - the blurbs are awful and it's incredibly predictable (note the complete lack of anything prior to 1964 and how all the cool jazz (or hot jazz) and esoteric stuff that started the list disappeared once it hit the top 100 or so in favor of THE MUSIC OF OUR PARENTS), but at least it's not all left-field stuff like the '70s albums list. Props on "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," fellas. Today's addition dropped a bunch of songs I thought would be top 20 - indie touchstones "Waterlou Sunset," "These Days" and "Alone Again Or," as well as Otis Redding's "Dock of the Bay," but with the five-songs-per-band rule, there's only so many possibilities left...

What do you think will crack the top 20? Here are my picks:

Bob Dylan - "Like A Rolling Stone" -- this is the stock rockist #1, though it could be something totally unexpected like Aretha Franklin's "Respect" (which will also def. be on the list).

Two more Beatles songs - I'm going to say "Day in the Life" and the Abbey Road medley, but "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" could make a run.

The Beach Boys - "God Only Knows" and "Wouldn't It Be Nice." Pretty obv.

Jimi Hendrix - "Purple Haze" or "Star-Spangled Banner," though Pitchfork writers might be pretentious enough to leave these off. I'm bummed the Doors didn't make the list, honestly.

Crosby, Stills and Nash - "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." Song is a monolith.

Van Morrison - "Brown Eyed Girl." A pick so obv. that it may have been forgotten about. Same goes (to a lesser extent) for the Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic."

The Who - "My Generation." Best Who song of the '60s. Also, the Rolling Stones - "Satisfaction." I was happy to see "Sympathy for the Devil" so high today.

The Ronettes - "Be My Little Baby." No Spector on this list? Honestly, bros.

That's all I got. I'll post my favorite '60s songs tomorrow and hopefully not get sued.