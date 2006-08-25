Read It And Weep

In one of its most epic articles yet, Cokemachineglow recounts the Pitchfork music festival - or rather, the glorious week of CMG staff bonding that led up to it (still bummed I missed that) - starting with this week's part one.

TRRTS! pals Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands posted a YouTube of a fantastic, orchestra-backed performance of the Lovin' Spoonful doing "Darling, Be Home Soon" on the Ed Sullivan show. Watch it here.

Smile - An Aquarium Drunkard has some Beach Boys rehearsal sessions from 1967, with a stellar "God Only Knows."

So, I changed the banner again. I think I'm sticking with this one - the other felt too morbid after a while, though opinions are welcome.