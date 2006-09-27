Don't Believe The Hype: Junior Boys

Look at these smug dudes. They think they're the hot shit. Man, I would too if my debut record was unanimously well-reviewed and I had those pretty blue eyes. But despite the press, when I listen to So This Is Goodbye, all I hear are vacuous Air references and flabby beep-bop electronica. There are a few stand-outs among the minimalistic muck -- "FM" is attractive enough, if not particularly ambitious, and "Like a Child" actually has a real melody. But the rest? Flat and vapid enough to call them Junior Bores.

Then again, I hated The Knife's album. Maybe this kind of stuff just rubs me the wrong way. I can't get enough of "Like a Child," though.

Junior Boys - "Like A Child": mp3 (link removed)

Junior Boys - "In The Morning": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy from Domino Records)

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Don't Believe The Hype is a column where I talk about overrated albums and you post snarky comments about how I like the Pipettes.