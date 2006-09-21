Hello, Goodbye



photo courtesy of Martin Hyers

Au Revoir Simone play female keyboard-based electro-pop; had this record come out at the same time as the Postal Service's Give Up, they would've been huge. As is, this year's Verses of Comfort, Assurance and Salvation is a mellow, pretty album that doesn't ask for much. Just a pair of ears and a half-hour, and I think after hearing these songs you'll probably be willing to provide that.

Au Revoir Simone -"Through The Backyards": mp3 (link removed)

Au Revoir Simone - "Hurricanes": mp3 (link removed)

(Buy the album direct from the band's Web site)