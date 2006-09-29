High Society

Playing indie-pop in 2006 means making a choice: self-aware sincerity or actual sincerity. When you're singing about teddy bears and rainbows, it's hard not to go with the former, but then you lose some of the wide-eyed appeal. Still, The Society Islands (one Boris Rogowski, mostly) manage to pull it off pretty well. Kiss & Tell is a cute enough record, but it's most successful -- and genuine -- when it avoids kitschy Boy Least Likely To production and sticks to the strummers. Jangle's rarely ironic.

The Society Islands - "Disjoint Allocation": mp3 (link removed)

The Society Islands - "Eyes Facing Inward": mp3 (link removed)

(Check out more music at MySpace)

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My roommates and resident UCLAradio.com superstars are doing a new radio show, The Batcave. It's on every Friday at 4 p.m., which means it's on now, until 6 p.m. Pacific time -- check it out.