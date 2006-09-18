Taylor had dinner with Shearwater and did an interview with them. Pretty fantastic. Palo Santo is still one of this year's best records and dudes are on tour, so check 'em out.

If you haven't grabbed the Blonde on Blonde outtakes over at An Aquarium Drunkard, c'mon.

Get artsy-fartsy over at Floating Away and read about the origins of that goddamn "OBEY" poster.

But if you only read one blog this week, make it Gerard Vs. Bear. Rumor is, it's written by a blogger insider who goes only by the name "Gerard" and spends his time straight-up skewering blogs like Good Hodgkins and Clever Titles in broken English. Pretend Sasha Baron Cohen's character from Talledega Nights is reading it out loud.