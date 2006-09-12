Rock Crit Tip-Off

If you're not reading Paper Stereo, get on it -- it's written primarily by Dominick Duhamel, one of the Daily Bruin's brightest young writers. Recently he devoted a heaping wordcount to an in-depth exegesis of Bonnie "Prince" Billy's upcoming The Letting Go. It's as thorough -- and more importantly, good -- a review as you're going to find of the album, and the rest of the thrice-weekly posts aren't bad either.

Also: You won't want to miss How to Make a Zach Braff Movie in 10 Easy Steps.