Ryan Adams: Better than Beck

You know dude is falling off when Cryin' Adams joke hip-hop demos are better than a Nigel Godrich-produced Official Beck Album.

Also, I'm one to talk, but Pitchfork seriously needs to get over their indignant hard-on for Adams already. If only Schreiber had been so uppity when I talked to him.

Ryan Adams - "Look Who Got A Web Site": mp3 (link removed)

Ryan Adams - "Drunk Santa": mp3 (link removed)

These are at an exorbitantly low bit rate. My apologies. You'll get the idea.