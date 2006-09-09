Soul Patrol

I figured I'd close out my little stint as guest blogger here with a couple of slightly obscure but still brilliant soul tracks from the 70s. It's a bit different than what you're probably used to around here, but after all, good music is good music. And this is damn good music.

"Gone" - Irma Thomas: mp3 (link removed)

"Baby it's You" - Smith: mp3 (link removed)

"This Boy" - Joe Bataan: mp3 (link removed)

Thanks for reading, have a good weekend, and be good to each other. This blog will return to its normally scheduled (Dave) programming tomorrow.